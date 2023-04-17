‘Super Mario Bros.’ Punches Record 2nd Box Office Weekend Even Higher to $92.5 Million

Universal Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” already broke the animation record for the largest second weekend ever earned at the box office, but after a better-than-expected Sunday, that weekend total has pushed even further to $92.5 million.

When ranked among all films, “Super Mario Bros.” has earned the seventh highest second weekend ever earned at the box office and ranks among the top 10 highest totals recorded on any weekend by any movie since theaters reopened two years ago. At the global box office, “Super Mario Bros.” has now grossed more than $700 million worldwide.

Driven by intense turnout from every demographic and millions of repeat viewings, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is on pace to not only become the first $1 billion animated film since “Frozen II” in 2019, but also pass the $1.15 billion global box office total earned by “Minions” to become the highest grossing animated movie not made by Disney or Pixar.

Even as spring break for schools tapers off in the latter half of April, the rave word-of-mouth among audiences should allow the film to keep legging out over the next two weekends until the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” while the upcoming release in South Korea and Japan should boost overseas numbers further.