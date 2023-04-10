Super-Mario-Bros

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Proves That Universal Has a Box Office Gold Mine With Nintendo

April 10, 2023

Multiple generations showed up to see Mario and Bowser on the big screen, showing the power that video games now have at the box office
A generation of kids who grew up playing “Super Mario Bros.” on the NES in the 1980s are now adults in their 40s, and they’re just as responsible as the kids of today for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” earning one of the biggest box office launches ever seen from an animated film.

The five-day opening numbers for Universal/Illumination’s take on Nintendo’s most famous character are staggering: $204 million domestic and $377 million globally, the latter setting a new animation record by beating the $358 million Thanksgiving weekend opening of “Frozen II” in 2019.

