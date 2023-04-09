Super-Mario-Bros

Photo credit: Universal/Illumination

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Passes ‘Frozen II’ for Highest Animated Global Box Office Opening With $377 Million

by | April 9, 2023 @ 7:56 AM

Universal and Illumination take the box office star with a $204.6 million five-day domestic launch

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has now earned the largest global animated opening weekend in box office history with a worldwide five-day launch of $377 million, passing the $358 million record set by Disney’s “Frozen II” on Thanksgiving weekend in 2019.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

Jack Black Serenades Princess Peach in Music Video for ‘Peaches’ From ‘Super Mario Bros.’ (Video)
Diane Sawyer Jeremy Renner

Ratings: Jeremy Renner’s First Post-Accident Interview Scores Viewership Win for ABC
Robots caught in the mud

As AI Gets Better, Could It Swallow the Companies Building With It? | PRO Insight
ben-affleck-matt-damon-air

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s ‘Air’ Shares Amazon’s Streaming Wealth | Analysis
Super-Mario-Bros

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Cast and Character Guide: The Actors Behind the Voices (Photos)
Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us" on HBO

Apocalyptic Series Like ‘The Last of Us’ Are Anything But Doomed | Charts
A case for a new Academy category at the Oscars for stunts

Oscars for Stunts? Filmmakers and Insiders Say It’s Overdue
Lauren Neustadter, President of Film and TV at Hello Sunshine

How Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter Chooses Where Projects Land: They Must ‘Love It Like We Love It’