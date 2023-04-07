ben-affleck-matt-damon-air

"Air"

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s ‘Air’ Shares Amazon’s Streaming Wealth | Analysis

by | April 7, 2023 @ 1:38 PM

A movie about spreading profits beyond the usual recipients offers a key lesson on the new economics of streaming and box office

“Air,” which opened in wide theatrical release on Wednesday and stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Jason Bateman, details how a then-underdog Nike bet its footwear future on then-rookie Michael Jordan. The film dramatizes boardroom pitches and frantic business phone calls into a tale of how capitalism was pretzeled into supplying fortune and glory to members of a demographic rarely on the receiving end.

So it makes sense that the Skydance-produced film is the first from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity. One of the selling points of the venture is a promise of profit participation for both above-the-line stars and below-the-line artists. The Hollywood titans dipped into their own fees, along with money saved during production via artist-driven efficiency, to create a discretionary bonus system, insiders told TheWrap. 

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

