Look out Justin Bieber, your hit single might have a new rival.

Jack Black has brought his comedic energy and timing to the starring role of a music video set to Bowser’s song “Peaches” from the hit “Super Mario Bros.” film.

The “Peaches” music video directed by Cole Bennett, watches Black climb through a hole in what looks like a mushroom or a turtle shell to tickle the ivories on a pink piano and belt out the ballad. A framed photo of Princess Peach sits atop the piano next to a bowl of — you guessed it — peaches, the fruit. Black wears an emerald green suit, a headpiece reminiscent of Bowser’s mane as well as gold eye makeup.

“Peach, you’re so cool,” the Lyrical Lemonade song begins. “And with my star, we’re gonna rule.”

In the Illuminiation movie, the intimidating King Koopa threatens Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) when the two plumber brothers get separated in the Illumination movie, but he has a soft spot for Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

“Peach, understand, I’m gonna love you til the very end,” Black growls in the music video. “Princess Peach, at the end of the line, I’ll make you mine.”

Black also dances gracefully in a ballet style at points in the video, twirling to the chorus of “Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches. I love you.”

“Mario, Luigi and a Donkey Kong too, a thousand troops of Koopas couldn’t keep me from you,” Black croons about Bowser’s undying love for her.

According to the film’s production notes, Black wrote the song himself, taking the idea to a full-fledged song, which he only sings snippets of in the film as well as in the mid and post-credit scenes.

The song was produced by Black, along with directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and the actor’s longtime collaborator and engineer, John Spiker.

“The Super Mario Bros.” movie is currently in theaters. Watch the “Peaches” video above.