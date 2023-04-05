Mario and Luigi embark on an action-filled adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom in Illumination’s new animated epic, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario video games, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will delight the generation of viewers that grew up playing them. But is the action too intense for younger viewers?

When does “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” come out?

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” opens wide on April 5, 2023.

Is “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” in theaters or streaming?

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is only in theaters and IMAX. You can buy tickets here.

As a Universal film, it will eventually find its streaming home on Peacock.

A streaming premiere date has not yet been announced.

What is “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” about?

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power.

Who is in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” cast?

The animated film is voiced by

Chris Pratt as Mario, a struggling plumber from Brooklyn

Charlie Day as Luigi, Mario’s younger fraternal twin

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, the ruler of Mushroom Kingdom

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, the first resident of the Mushroom Kingdom that Mario meets

Jack Black as Bowser, King of the Koopas and Dark Lands who wants to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and marry Peach

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, heir to the neighboring Kong Kingdom

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, ruler of the Kong Kingdom

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, a Koopa wizard and Bowser’s loyal advisor

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, Mario and Luigi’s former boss

Charles Martinet as Mario and Luigi’s father (Martinet voiced the two brothers in the video game)

What is “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” rated?

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is rated PG for action and mild violence.

Is “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” appropriate for young kids?

The violence in “The Super Mario Bros. Move” is mild and cartoonish.

Monsters don’t “die” when defeated; Koopa soldiers withdraw to their turtle shells when stomped on and carnivorous piranha plants “spit up” their contents. Even a skeleton koopa reanimates when knocked into pieces.

There is one scene where Bowser incinerates a koopa trooper with his fiery breath who becomes a skeleton koopa.

The scenes where Luigi finds himself in a haunted mansion and dangling precariously over a pit of lava may upset very young viewers.

There is no adult content, though Bowser has an intense, unreciprocated love for Princess Peach. There is no profanity.

What do the “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” reviews say?

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has mixed reviews, with a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In her review for TheWrap, critic Lex Briscuso praises the film as “fast, fun, and certainly never boring to look at — a compliment well paid to the film’s production design team, as well as the writers and directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.”

