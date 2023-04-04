The film from Nintendo and Illumination is set to break records on Easter weekend while ”Air“ and ”Dungeons & Dragons“ fight for second place

In an effort to take advantage of the holiday and overwhelming pre-release buzz, Universal is releasing this adaptation of the world-famous Nintendo series on Wednesday. Pre-release tracking is predicting a five-day opening of $125 million while Universal’s projection is a tad lower at $110 million. Independent projections for the Friday-Sunday period are starting at $75 million, which would top the video game adaptation record set last year by “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $72.1 million.

Easter weekend will see the arrival of one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year, Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which should easily earn the best opening weekend ever for a video game adaptation. And in doing so, it will cement Universal as the new king of animation after years of dominance by Disney.

Reviews have been quite tepid with an early Rotten Tomatoes score of 46%. But at least on opening weekend, the critics’ takes will bounce off this film like bullets off Bowser’s spiked shell. For families and gamers, the movie’s myriad references to Mario’s long history of games should be more than enough to send them out of theaters gushing this weekend and set up “Super Mario Bros.” to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

In the process, Universal will notch another animation victory in what has been a very fruitful post-closure run for its two animation studios, Illumination and DreamWorks. While Disney and Pixar were struggling at the box office last year with “Lightyear” and “Strange World,” Illumination scored one of last summer’s biggest hits with “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which grossed $936 million globally to become the highest-grossing animated movie since “Frozen II” in November 2019.

DreamWorks then followed that up with “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which became the latest Christmas release to turn an anemic opening into months of box office success with $478.7 million grossed worldwide, the second highest total for an animated film since theaters reopened. Third on that list is another Illumination film, “Sing 2,” with $408 million.

Films like Disney’s “Wish,” Pixar’s “Elemental,” and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will soon contend for their spots in that top three, but for now, audiences have shown that they’re strongly preferring the brightly colored, gag-filled animation that Universal’s two studios are offering and which “Super Mario Bros.” will bring in spades.

And if that wasn’t enough, Illumination may turn Mario and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom denizens into moneymakers as big as Gru and the Minions if audiences fully embrace the studio’s take on the character. While more visually faithful to its source material than Paramount’s “Sonic” films, “Super Mario Bros.” is similar to those films in that it provides a fresh take on its characters’ backstory and personalities. In Illumination’s film, written by Matthew Fogel, Mario and Luigi are not natives of the Mushroom Kingdom, instead finding themselves there after stumbling through a portal while working on a plumbing job in New York.

Just like Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba’s take on Sonic and Knuckles, the cast of “Super Mario Bros.,” which includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi as well as Jack Black as Bowser, will present these characters in ways that longtime fans have never seen before and which will set their cinematic versions apart from their game counterparts.

The success of “Sonic 2” last year has shown that kids and gamers alike are open to such reinterpretations if done right. Paramount is showing even more confidence in the Blue Blur by setting the next “Sonic” film around Christmas 2024 as the family counterprogramming to James Cameron’s next “Avatar” film.

With Mario set to have a growing presence at Universal’s theme parks, it’s clear that Nintendo will be a major franchise force for the studio going forward. The weeks to come will show us just how major a force it will be.

In the meantime, there are other films that will try to build their own momentum with audiences in Mario’s shadow, including Paramount’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” As we noted on WrapPRO, “Dungeons & Dragons” faces a difficult but not impossible road to theatrical profitability, and there’s a chance that it could take a larger second weekend drop than anticipated because of the “Mario” competition.

The goal for “D&D” will be to withstand the Nintendo hype this weekend and continue to develop word of mouth among general audiences in the hopes of legging out through the rest of April as a film that plays to a somewhat older audience than “Mario.” Whether it succeeds won’t be known until next weekend at the earliest.

And for audiences over the age of 35, Amazon Studios is bringing in Ben Affleck’s true-story sports drama “Air,” directed by, starring and produced by Ben Affeck through his Artists Equity studio. The movie retells the origins of Michael Jordan and Nike’s iconic Air Jordan shoe brand.

Like “Mario,” “Air” will also be released on Wednesday and is projected to earn $16 million-$19 million over five days from 3,500 theaters. Amazon’s decision to shift “Air” from an Amazon Prime Video release to a wide theatrical release came at the urging of the studio’s recently deceased head of distribution, Erik Lomis, who championed the film and believed that it could do well among older moviegoers if given a similar promotional push to MGM’s “Creed III,” which saw major marketing across Amazon’s various services.

Like “Dungeons & Dragons,” “Air” is looking to turn the rave reviews from its SXSW premiere into a long box office run, albeit at a much lower budget. The film has an excellent 99% Rotten Tomatoes score with 78 reviews logged.

We’ve seen films like “Ticket to Paradise” and “Elvis” log strong box office runs thanks to turnout from the over-45 crowd, but “Air” doesn’t provide an exact comparison to those films. While “Elvis” has the King of Rock as its centerpiece, “Air” tells its story without a trace of the NBA legend off of whose aura Nike wishes to make a fortune.

Without Jordan, “Air” plays like the sort of film that had a reliable box office formula in a bygone period: a mature, feel-good true story with a cast led by a trio of Oscar winners and buoyed by critical praise. Now we will see if that formula can still work in a post-COVID era.