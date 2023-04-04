super-mario-bros-movie-chris-pratt

Sorry, Disney: ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Could Cement Universal as the New King of Animation Box Office

by | April 4, 2023 @ 3:57 PM

The film from Nintendo and Illumination is set to break records on Easter weekend while ”Air“ and ”Dungeons & Dragons“ fight for second place

Easter weekend will see the arrival of one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year, Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which should easily earn the best opening weekend ever for a video game adaptation. And in doing so, it will cement Universal as the new king of animation after years of dominance by Disney.

In an effort to take advantage of the holiday and overwhelming pre-release buzz, Universal is releasing this adaptation of the world-famous Nintendo series on Wednesday. Pre-release tracking is predicting a five-day opening of $125 million while Universal’s projection is a tad lower at $110 million. Independent projections for the Friday-Sunday period are starting at $75 million, which would top the video game adaptation record set last year by “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $72.1 million.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

