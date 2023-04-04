A new “Barbie” trailer is here. Warner Bros. has unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming film, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular character — plus many, many others. You can watch the trailer above.

The film looks like a pink-swathed world of magic with a fair amount of humor dropped in, including a hilarious exchange about engaging in a “beach off.” The world is immersive, and an amazing shade of hot pink. Still not much is known about the plot of the film but suffice it to say Barbie and Ken end up on a roadtrip to the real world – with rollerblades in tow – and there are a fair amount of musical sequences.

Oscar-nominated “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” filmmaker Greta Gerwig co-wrote the script for the film alongside Noah Baumbach and directs, with Ryan Gosling filling the role of Ken. Or, at least one of the Kens.

This is the first-ever live-action film to be made of the Mattel character, with an all-star ensemble cast that finds various actors playing different versions of Barbie, Ken and other characters in the “Barbie” universe.

The ensemble also includes America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon , Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“High Fidelity”), Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Alexandra Shipp (“Tick, Tick, Boom…”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Almost Love”) and Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag”).

Robbie is also serving as a producer through her LuckyChap banner alongside David Heyman, and Gerwig is working for the first time with Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman”) and reuniting with her Oscar-winning “Little Women” composer Alexandre Desplat.