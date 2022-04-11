Will Ferrell Joins Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’

Greta Gerwig and Warner Bros. continue to load up the cast for their upcoming film “Barbie,” with Will Ferrell now joining a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon.



Plot details are scarce, but Ferrell is said to play a toy company CEO in what is set to be a meta take on the famous Mattel doll, who will be played by Robbie. “Barbie” is Gerwig’s fourth film as director, with the three-time Oscar nominee sharing screenwriting credit with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach.



Robbie is also a producer on the film via LuckyChap Entertainment with producing partner Tom Ackerley. “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman is also attached to the film along with Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner. Production is already underway ahead of a release next year.



Ferrell is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen. The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.