It’s a Crapshoot: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Could Soar or Sink at the Post-Pandemic Box Office

by | April 4, 2023 @ 11:00 AM

After its $71.5 million global opening, Paramount’s big-budget film illustrates the challenges of the theatrical business’s new normal
Based on its $71.5 million global opening weekend, Paramount/eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” may face two opposing paths — one to success, the other to failure.

In one universe, “Dungeons & Dragons” turns its rather modest theatrical launch — $38.5 million opening in North America — into a month-long run of robust ticket sales thanks to its excellent word of mouth. In the other, those strong reviews fail to draw enough ticket sales for “Dungeons & Dragons” to turn a theatrical profit against its $150 million budget before marketing, and Paramount is left to turn to digital on-demand and other post-theatrical streams to make back its investment.

