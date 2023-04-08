‘Super Mario Bros.’ Is Illumination’s Biggest Box Office Opening at $195 Million-Plus

There is just no stopping Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which has now not only shattered the box office opening record for video game adaptations but is also now Illumination’s biggest opening weekend ever. Estimates stand at $137 million 3-day and a staggering $195 million 5-day opening in North America for Easter weekend.

The 3-day total is nearly double the previous video game opening record set last year by “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $72.1 million and beats Illumination’s all-time 3-day opening of $115 million set by “Minions” in 2015 and 5-day record set by “Despicable Me 2” with $143 million.

Combine that projected $195 million extended opening with $173 million from overseas, and “Super Mario Bros.” has scored an incredible global opening of $368 million.

As the first family film in theaters since “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” back during the holidays, “Super Mario Bros.” already had an enormous audience base to draw from during this Easter weekend. But that has also been boosted by several generations worth of gamers eager to see the Mario games they grew up playing on N64s, Gamecubes and Wiis brought to the big screen with Illumination’s blockbuster animation style.

And while critics felt that the movie had nothing to offer those who aren’t kids or gamers with a 56% Rotten Tomatoes score, the high-pressure stream of references and gags had audiences gushing with a 97% audience score and an A on CinemaScore.

With a full month between now and the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the only question at this point is whether the film will pass the $939.6 million total of fellow Illumination film “Minions: The Rise of Gru” to become the highest grossing animated film since theaters reopened.



