“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is here. While the reviews have been decidedly mixed (our critic loved it), there’s probably a part of you – however small – that doesn’t care what the write-ups say; you are going to see a brightly colored, vibrantly paced animated feature based on one of the most beloved videogame properties of all time. And there’s nothing any review can say that will make you veer from your mission.

But the question remains – is there a post-credits scene after the actual movie, which stars Chris Pine (as Mario), Charlie Day (as Luigi), Jack Black (as Bowser), Anya Taylor-Joy (as Princess Peach), Keegan-Michael Key (as Toad) and Seth Rogen (as Donkey Kong)? Or are you free to gather up your belongings and exit your Mario Kart as soon as the adventure is over? Read on to find out!

Major spoilers for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” follow! If you haven’t seen, turn back now!

Does “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” have a post-credits scene?

It does!

Okay. That was easy. Does it have a mid-credits scene?

Yes, it also has that.

Let’s start with the mid-credits scene.

Well, that one requires a little bit of set-up.

Please set up the mid-credits scene.

Early on in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” when Mario is learning the fairly nonsensical ins-and-outs of the Mushroom Kingdom, he discovers that a mushroom that he imagined would grant him some terrific power (like growing really big or turning into some animal) instead shrank him down. He became Micro Mario! At first, this mini mushroom just seems like a throwaway joke but it comes back during the big showdown between Mario and Bowser at the end of the movie. Bowser ends up eating one of the mushrooms and he becomes tiny. Instead of the imposing dinosaur/dragon/turtle, Bowser is now downright adorable. Say it with us: awwww! Also, it should be noted, that earlier in the movie Bowser sat down at his piano and composed a song where he detailed his love for Princess Peach (but just sounds like Jack Black riffing in full Tenacious D mode). There’s that too.

And this impacts the mid-credits scene how?

Once again we see Bowser singing his ode to Princess Peach. But once he’s told to quiet down by one of Princess Peach’s guards, it’s revealed that he is still very tiny, singing at a tiny piano, in a hanging cage. (Our heroes had been trapped in these cages earlier in the movie. Guess you needed to know that too.) It’s a fun sight gag, very cute and funny. More of this in the sequel, please. Maybe it can be a full-on Mushroom Kingdom musical.

What about the post-credits scene?

That also requires some set-up.

[Sigh] Go ahead.

As Mario, Princess Peach and Toad make their way to the land of Donkey Kong, to ask for his (and his people’s assistance), they pass many strange things, including a bunch of dinosaurs that look like Yoshi running through a valley. (Big “Jurassic Park” vibes here.) None of these dinosaurs are strictly identified as Mario’s beloved dinosaur pal, who was introduced in “Super Mario World” in the early 1990s (depending on what part of the world you were in). But it still promised that he is probably in the new cinematic universe of Mario, Luigi and their pals, we would be seeing Yoshi sooner rather than later. Speaking of sooner…

So?

The post-credits scene inspects the damage from the final fight, which happens in Brooklyn and not the Mushroom Kingdom. Everybody has gone back to the Mushroom Kingdom, including our two plumber heroes (which means that their plumbing business in New York is certainly taking a hit). But the camera pushes into one item from the Mushroom Kingdom that seems to have been left behind in our world: a dinosaur egg. As the camera pushes in, the egg starts to crack. Something is being born! Right before we see the dinosaur emerge, the movie cuts to black. But that’s not all. We hear the dinosaur say its name: “Yoshi.” That’s right: Yoshi has arrived.

Does this confirm that we are getting a sequel?

It’s not official confirmation, but the character reveal, paired with what is undoubtedly going to be a monster opening weekend, points to another movie on the way sooner rather than later.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is in theaters everywhere.