Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in "Murder Mystery 2." (Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Adam Sandler’s ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Sleuths Its Way to Top of Most-Streamed Movies List | Chart

by | April 6, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

The Sandman and Jennifer Aniston reunite for a Netflix romp in Paris, while “Tetris” scores for Apple TV+

Americans, by and large, still love Adam Sandler. The Sandman’s latest Netflix flick, “Murder Mystery 2,” topped Whip Media’s movie ranker, which looks at the most-streamed movies in the U.S. Friday through Sunday using viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. 

The sequel to 2019’s “Murder Mystery” saw Sandler join up again with Jennifer Aniston — both reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz. This time around, they’re private detectives on the hunt for a friend who has been abducted in France. Of course, that means Sandler and Aniston get to travel to some of the most iconic spots in Paris, including the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower, as their characters are hot on the case.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

