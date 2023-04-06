The Sandman and Jennifer Aniston reunite for a Netflix romp in Paris, while “Tetris” scores for Apple TV+

The sequel to 2019’s “Murder Mystery” saw Sandler join up again with Jennifer Aniston — both reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz. This time around, they’re private detectives on the hunt for a friend who has been abducted in France. Of course, that means Sandler and Aniston get to travel to some of the most iconic spots in Paris, including the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower, as their characters are hot on the case.

Americans, by and large, still love Adam Sandler. The Sandman’s latest Netflix flick, “Murder Mystery 2,” topped Whip Media’s movie ranker, which looks at the most-streamed movies in the U.S. Friday through Sunday using viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

The first “Murder Mystery” got a nice boost from the sequel’s release, finishing the weekend as the third most-streamed movie.

Apple TV+’s “Tetris” found itself sandwiched between both “Murder Mystery” movies. The movie, which focuses on the battle to patent the classic video game in the late 1980s, earned Apple TV+ its best finish of the year in Whip Media’s weekly movie ranker.

That’s a good omen for the service. Apple TV+ cracked Whip Media’s top 10 only one time during the first three months of the year, when “Sharper” landed at No. 5 in mid-February.

To be fair, Apple TV+ has had success pulling in viewers recently, but mostly with its slate of TV shows. In the first quarter, Apple TV+ appeared in Whip Media’s weekly top 10 rankings for TV shows 16 times, which was more than HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock or Amazon Prime Video. If Apple TV+ can add some movies that pull in viewers like “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking” have, then it’ll really be cooking with gas.

Most-streamed movies, March 31-April 2, U.S. (Whip Media)

Last week’s winner, Peacock’s “Knock at the Cabin,” dipped to fourth place, while Disney+’s “Prom Pact” finished in fifth. And “The Menu” remains on order for many fans, with the comedy-horror flick rounding out the top 10 for HBO Max. “The Menu” has only missed Whip Media’s ranker twice since hitting HBO Max in early January.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.