“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will return for a second season at Disney+.

After logging 110 million hours streamed to date, according to internal data, the streamer has ordered another season based on Rick Riordan’s series, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger announced during the company’s earnings call on Wednesday.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will reprise their roles in the second installment, which will see Percy, Annabeth and Grover embark on a new adventure based on the second novel in Riordan’s book series, titled “The Sea of Monsters.”

“The Sea of Monsters” follows Percy, Annabeth and Percy’s cyclops half-brother Tyson and more on another quest, this time to save Grover the satyr from the Cyclops Polyphemus and ward off a Titan attack on Camp Halfblood by retrieving the Golden Fleece to heal Thalia’s poisoned pine tree, which protects the demigod haven.

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

“I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+!” Riordan added. “Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

Following its Dec. 19 release, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” drew 26.2 million views in its first three weeks on Disney+ and Hulu, becoming one of the top 5 season premieres of 2023, per internal viewing data.

For the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, the Greek mythology series clocked 572 minutes viewed with only two episodes out in the world after its Dec. 20 debut. The first two episodes add up to 80 minutes total, ranking it fourth on the Nielsen streaming originals Top 10 list.

New cast and characters introduced in the new season might include a few more gods and goddesses, as well as a very powerful halfblood who makes her introductory appearance at the end of Riordan’s book, setting up for “The Titan’s Curse.” If Season 1 is anything to go by, exact chapter titles can be expected to become episode titles and hint more specifically at what fans can look forward to.

Created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and Craig Silverstein.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+.