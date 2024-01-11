‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Gods and Their Children | Photos

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has arrived on Disney+ and it’s bringing a ton of familiar faces with it. So, if you found yourself recognizing them, but not quite placing them in your head, we’ve got you.
Here’s the thing about Greek mythology: there are a lot of gods. And, as “Percy Jackson” proves, they have a lot of kids. The series not only introduces a new take on Greek gods but also brings their children — known as demigods — into the fray.
Read our complete “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” cast and character guide to see who’s who at Camp Half-Blood and on Mount Olympus.
Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) – Walker Scobell plays the hero at the center of everything, and Poseidon’s son. You’ll probably recognize him from Netflix’s “The Adam Project,” in which he starred as the younger version of Ryan Reynolds.
Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) – Annabeth Chase is the daughter of Athena, goddess of wisdom, and she’s played by Leah Sava Jeffries. The young actress most recently starred as Daisy, the young daughter of Kendrick Sampson’s character in “Something From Tiffany’s,” alongside Zoey Deutch and Shay Mitchell.
Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) – Grover is Percy’s best friend, but also his protector — and a satyr. He’s played by Aryan Simhadri, who you might recognize from the 2022 remake of “Cheaper by the Dozen” or the Disney Channel series “Just Roll With It.”
Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) – As one of the older campers at Camp Half-Blood, Luke immediately takes Percy under his wing, and is a big brother figure to Annabeth. He’s played by Charlie Bushnell, who starred as Bobby Cañero-Reed in Disney+’s “Diary of a Future President.”
Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue) – Obviously, a child of Ares is going to be a little … intense, to say the least. Such is the case of Clarisse, a camper who bullies Percy immediately, and is played by Dior Goodjohn. She previously starred in “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and “Head of the Class” as Summer DaCosta and Robyn Rook, respectively.
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes) – When you need to send something to the gods, you obviously need to call in Hermes, the messenger god. Played by Nathan Fillion in the second “Percy Jackson” film, here, he’s played by “Hamilton” star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D/Dionysus) – Despite his best efforts to convince Percy otherwise, Mr. D is not Percy’s father. In reality, he’s Dionysus, the god of wine, insanity and much more. He’s played by beloved comedy actor Jason Mantzoukas, who you may remember from a lot of things, including “The League,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Good Place.”
Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa) – Though she came and went in just one episode, Jessica Parker Kennedy left her mark as Medusa, the woman who turns all who look at her to stone. Fans will most recently recognize Kennedy from her time of The CW’s “The Flash” as Nora West-Allen, or, in a throwback, from her role as Tami alongside Selena Gomez in “Another Cinderella Story.”
Megan Mullally (Alecto) – If Mrs. Dodds, later revealed to be the fury known as Alecto, looked familiar to you, well, she should. She’s played by comedy legend Megan Mullally, who’s starred in massive shows like “Parks and Recreation,” “Will & Grace” and more.
Adam Copeland (Ares) – The god of war is, predictably, not an awesome dude. He shows up in the back half of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” and he’s played by wrestling star Adam Copeland, better known in the ring as Edge.
Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson) – Assuming Grover’s theory is correct, we should be seeing the return of Percy’s mother, Sally Jackson. She’s played by Virginia Kull, who starred as Emily Barnes in “Big Little Lies.”
Toby Stephens (Poseidon) – And of course, Sally Jackson fell in love with Poseidon, and together, they brought Percy into the world. The god of the sea was played by “Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd in the films, but here, he’s played by Toby Stephens. James Bond fans might recognize him from “Die Another Day,” but he also starred in the TV series “Lost in Space.”
Glynn Turman (Chiron) – Fresh off of starring in Hulu’s “Black Cake,” Glynn Turman stars in Percy Jackson as Chiron, the centaur who helps guide Percy on his journey to realizing he’s a demigod.
Lance Reddick (Zeus) – Sadly, Lance Reddick died in March of 2023, long before “Percy Jackson” hit screens. But still, he’ll appear as Zeus in the series. Fans will most know him from his roles in the John Wick universe, “The Wire” and “Fringe.”
Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus) – Rounding out the big names behind the gods of Olympus is Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus. There are countless titles you’ll know him from, including “Psych,” “Galavant,” and most recently “This Is Us.”
