“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” author Rick Riordan revealed the episode titles for the Disney+ adaptation of the first book in his best-selling series.

The author, who wrote the first two episodes of the eight-episode first season of the show, posted to Instagram to show just how by the book the episode titles go, with one corresponding to each chapter.

“The chapter, er, episode titles for our TV show. When I say we followed the book, this is one example,” Riordan captioned his post. “So looking forward to sharing it with you Dec. 20 on Disney+!”

The eight episodes follow the first eight chapters of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.” The order goes as follows:

Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium I Plunge to My Death A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers We Take a Zebra to Vegas We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of The Prophecy Comes True

Disney+

The first two episodes of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” arrive Dec. 20 on the streamer, followed by one new episode per week. ​​Riordan wrote the first two episodes with Jon Steinberg and James Bobin directed them. Steinberg and Dan Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Riordan, his wife Rebecca, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson.

Walker Scobell, who broke into Hollywood with his role in “The Adam Project” alongside Ryan Reynolds, will play the titular demigod and son of Poseidon. Leah Sava Jeffries will bring Athena’s daughter Annabeth to life, and Aryan Simhadri will portray Grover, Percy’s secret satyr bodyguard.

Guest star actors and actresses who portray Greek gods include Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Jay Duplass as Hades, Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus, Adam Copeland as Ares and Lance Reddick as Zeus.