The “Percy Jackson” Disney+ series has found its leading man. Walker Scobell has been cast in the titular role in the Rick Riordian adaptation “Percy Jackson and the Olmypians.”

Scobell made waves earlier this year when he played the younger version of Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix sci-fi action film “The Adam Project.”

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and will start production this summer.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now, Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Per a character description, Percy Jackson is described as a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor. He’s always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia. He’s impulsive and rambunctious and is quick to anger when things seem unfair to him. But beneath his cynicism is an affectionate son and loyal friend who just wants to do right by those he cares about. If only he could find a place where he fits in.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot episode, and James Bobin (“Muppets Most Wanted”) will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Riordan’s books were previously adapted into two feature films starring Logan Lerman as the titular character.