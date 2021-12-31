With so many fan-favorite series and movies getting remade lately, it’s hard for fans not to hope that the original actors who played those characters might return in some way, shape or form. That includes fans of Rick Riordan’s Greek mythology book series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” which was adapted into a 2010 feature film and a 2013 sequel. But, at least at the moment, those fans probably shouldn’t get too hopeful when it comes to Alexandra Daddario.

In a recent interview with WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast, the actress — who played Annabeth Chase in both “Percy Jackson” films — was quick to shoot down the idea that she might have any involvement in the upcoming series set for Disney+.

“No!” Daddario said with a laugh. “No, I loved ‘Percy Jackson.’ Like, I loved it. When I stepped into ‘Percy Jackson’ and got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was like, a bit part actor in New York City, you know? I was a kid, I was working at a bar, I didn’t have any idea of Hollywood or of all this stuff. And so when I got that job, I didn’t really know what I was stepping into. I knew it was a really big movie. And it was the most amazing experience for a 22/23-year-old to have.”

She continued “Chris Columbus, who directed it, and his producing partners were so supportive, I’m eternally grateful to them. And, you know, I learned so much and I’ve gone on to have a career in the business that I wanted to have. And that’s amazing.”

With those happy memories in hand, Daddario is more than happy to pass the torch onto a new Annabeth, whoever it may be.

“I am so excited for the kids that are going to be cast in that and how they’ll inspire a new generation of young women. Like it’s so cool, Annabeth is a really inspiring character to people,” she said. “But no, I don’t know anything about it beyond that, and I shouldn’t! I was just the girl in the movie.”