The Mist has finally lifted from the full “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” trailer!

The young demigod gazes at a statue of his Greek namesake Perseus at the beginning of the clip. His mother Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull) explains that she named him Perseus, not after the hero, but after the demigod who was brave and kind and against all odds, he managed to find his way to a happy ending.”

Sharp violin notes pick up the pace as Nancy Bobofit (Olivea Morton) throws a sandwich at teenage Percy (Walker Scobell) and his best friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri).

“I’m used to the world feeling weird to me like a puzzle with half the wrong pieces, but lately, it all feels different somehow,” Scobell says.

Flash forward to Scobell’s older Jackson taking a museum field trip to a similar sculpture exhibit when he is approached by Mr.Brunner (Glynn Turman), who is also known as Chiron.

“Percy, you are special,” Turman’s disguised centaur says. “When you’re ready to hear what the gods have in store for you, they’ll tell you.”

As Sally Jackson drives Percy and Grover away from the bloodthirsty Minotaur, Grover warns his friend that everything has been training for what’s still to come.

“Percy Jackson, your father needs your help. The master bolt has been stolen. If you don’t return the bolt, there will be war. That is your quest,” Turman tells Percy once he has integrated himself into Camp Halfblood, the home for Greek demigods just like him. “I know it sounds daunting, but you won’t be alone. A quest is always undertaken by three.”

Percy, a son of Poseidon, confides in Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) that he still doesn’t feel like he belongs as they sail through a tunnel, fight Greek monsters and enter a casino on their quest for Zeus’ master lightning bolt.

“You still don’t get where you fit into all of this,” Jeffries’ daughter of Athena says. “We were sent on a quest by the gods! What’d you think, it was gonna be easy?”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hermes, god of mischief, mercury and more, welcomes the trio to the casino.

The first two episodes of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” arrive on Disney+ December 20 followed by new episodes every week.