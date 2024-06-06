‘Palm Royale’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

“Palm Royale” will return for a second season at Apple TV+, the streamer announced Thursday.

The 1960s-set dramedy, which stars and is executive produced by Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern, has been renewed for another installment at the streamer.

Wiig and Dern led the all-star cast of “Palm Royale,” which also includes Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. Carol Burnett also guest stars alongside Bruce Dern, who shared the screen with his daughter for the first time in a touching Season 1 scene.

Set in 1969, “Palm Royale” follows underdog Maxine Simmons (Wiig), who is desperate to join the Palm Beach’s most exclusive club, the Palm Royale. Maxine is relentless in her pleas to join the ranks of high society, though, as time goes on, the facade of even the most polished housewife in the club fades.

The news comes just under a month after “Palm Royale” debuted its season finale, which left off on a cliffhanger after Robert (Martin) learned the true identity of Palm Beach royalty Norma (Burnett). Robert underwent a tragedy of his own after being hit by a bullet meant for President Nixon, leaving his fate hanging in the balance.

“We are so thrilled to hear about season two,” Dern said in a statement. “Jayme and I (with Jaywalker Pictures) have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of Palm Royale. We all can’t wait to get started!”

“‘Palm Royale’ has delighted global audiences and we are thrilled that viewers will have the opportunity to spend more time with this highly entertaining, iconic cast, from Kristen Wiig to the incomparable Carol Burnett,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said. “We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next brilliantly witty chapter in the lives of the Palm Beach high society set that Abe Sylvia, Kristen, Laura Dern and this incredible team behind the show have brought so vibrantly to life.”

Abe Sylvia serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner for “Palm Royale” through Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. Produced by from Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is executive produced by Wiig, Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker.

“Palm Royale” Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+.