Sherri Shepherd will continue her daytime reign.

“Sherri” has been renewed for a third season by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and is set to appear in more than 95% of the U.S., the company announced Tuesday.

The talk show currently ranks as the second most-watched in syndication this season in the key daytime demo among women 25-54, climbing from its previous third-place ranking in its first season. In January 2023, Fox Television Stations renewed “Sherri” through the 2024-25 TV season with a two-year renewal.

“I’m so excited to continue bringing joy, laughter and inspiration to our viewers,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily and that’s why I greet them with, ‘Hey family!’ Thank you to Debmar-Mercury, the Fox Television Stations and all of the broadcast partners who continue to support and trust in my vision of bringing fun and comedy to daytime. And as we enter Season 3, continue to expect the unexpected!”

Over the course of the show’s two seasons, “Sherri” has earned four Daytime Emmy nominations — including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series host — and five NAACP Image Awards, with Shepherd taking home the hosting honor.

“We thank our great station partners for continuing to make ‘Sherri’ the centerpiece of their daytime lineups,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a joint statement. “These renewals are a tremendous tribute to Sherri and the show’s outstanding production team, who after less than two full seasons have made this show into a popular daytime staple with viewers, stations and advertisers.”

“Sherri” is taped in front of a live studio audience at New York City’s Chelsea Studios. It is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and is currently cleared in 98% of the U.S.

Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray both serve as executive producers for the talker, with Fernita Wynn serving as an executive producer and showrunner. Joelle Dawson-Calia also serves as an executive producer, while Siobhan Schanda and Dan Fitzpatrick are co-executive producers.