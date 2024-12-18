‘Girls5Eva’ Canceled Again After Season 3 on Netflix

“Girls5Eva” sang their last song (again).

The musical comedy series, starring Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and Renée Elise Goldsberry, has been canceled after debuting its third season on Netflix. The streamer previously saved it from cancellation after Peacock axed the show after two seasons.

“Girs5Eva,” created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Jeff Richmond, follows the members of a former girl group who decide to give their musical dreams one last shot. Only this time around, they have to contend with divorce, New York lonely boys and knee surgeries, as well as a whole new generation of young stars who are equally desperate for fame.

At the time of the Netflix renewal, the streamer also secured the rights to the first two seasons to give its audience the chance to catch up from the beginning. “There were a lot of friendly fans and faces over there. It just felt like the perfect home,” Scardino told TheWrap ahead of the Season 3 premiere. “I hope the people that it’s meant to find embrace it. I hope it finds a big comedy audience.”

But none of the seasons of “Girls5Eva” were ever featured in the Netflix Top 10 lists, a usual indicator of viewer interest. Still, a strong showing on those charts doesn’t always guarantee a renewal in some cases.

Scardino did not disclose how long she intended for the series to run in her ideal scenario at the time, but she noted that she had “a million ideas for these four ladies” stored on her phone’s Notes app. “I would love to create more for them,” Scardino said.

All episodes of “Girls5Eva” are currently streaming on Netflix.