“Frasier” is returning for a Season 2 … again. Paramount+ officially greenlit another season of its reboot based on the ’90s and 2000s comedy of the same name.

Like with Season 1, the new season will be filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Series star Kelsey Grammer will also be returning for the reboot to portray the titular character.

“Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television,” Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming for Paramount+, said in a press release. “The new series introduced ‘Frasier’ to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey’s truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We’re so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for Season 2.”

“‘Frasier’ is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!” star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer said in a press release.

The reboot follows an older Frasier Crane (Grammer) as he returns to Boston to face new challenges and foster new relationships. Along the way he just might also accomplish a dream or two.

In addition to Grammer, the series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier’s son; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy and current university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Freddy’s roommate; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew. Original cast members Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin also made appearances in Season 1 of the show.

At 107 nominations and 37 wins, the original “Frasier” still holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy. The reboot comes from “How I Met Your Mother” writer Chris Harris and “Life in Pieces” writer Joe Cristalli. Harris and Cristalli also executive produce alongside Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions, and Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the comedy outside of Paramount+ markets.