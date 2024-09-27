‘UnPrisoned’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Hulu

“UnPrisoned” has been canceled after two seasons at Hulu, star and executive producer Kerry Washington revealed on Friday.

“Ladies & Gents, that is a wrap on ‘UnPrisoned.’ This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we’re super duper disappointed, we’re also crazy deeply grateful,” Washington wrote in a lengthy post on X. “Making this show was a labor of love. And we know that so many of you found connection and healing with The Alexander Family — and that their impact will live on! We are soooooo grateful to the entire cast and crew — who are not only brilliant and hardworking, but a JOY to work with!”

“Thank you to our fellow producers and all our writers and directors for leading and guiding and inspiring us. Thank you to ABCS, Hulu and Onyx for giving us a creative home,” she continued. “And most importantly, we are grateful to YOU ALL — for watching, laughing, crying, yelling, dancing, eye-rolling, cheering (and all of the things between) along with us each episode. It was such a blessing.”

Ladies & Gents, that is a wrap on Unprisoned.



This beautiful show that we poured so much of our hearts and souls into is unfortunately not coming back for a Season 3. But I wanted you to hear it from me because while we’re super duper disappointed, we’re also crazy deeply… pic.twitter.com/0Q6DqEhPhe — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 27, 2024

The Onyx Collective dramedy followed a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom named Paige Alexander (Washington), whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Delroy Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

The show’s first season debuted in 2023, with the second season dropping in July.

“UnPrisoned” was created by Tracy McMillan and inspired by her life. McMillan, Washington, Lindo, Yvette Lee Bowser, Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden and Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone executive produced. In addition to Washington and Lindo, the show’s cast included Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana and Jordyn McIntosh. ABC Signature served as the production studio.