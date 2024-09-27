‘Doctor Odyssey’ Review: Joshua Jackson Sets Sail as Dr. Nice Guy in Strong but Surface-Level First Voyage

“Welcome aboard The Odyssey.”

On Wednesday, Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken asked audiences to investigate the macabre with their FX horror series, “Grotesquerie.” Shifting gears towards the more pleasant side of humanity, the same series creators premiered a new medical drama the following night called “Doctor Odyssey.” Starring Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman, his Yale-educated doctor is tasked with handling emergency medical cases aboard a luxury cruise ship.

In the opening few minutes of the show’s premiere, Dr. Bankman is introduced getting dressed for his first day of work to the tune of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.” Taking on a new job can often be an intimidating endeavor, but this doctor likes to wear Hawaiian shirts, and you just know he’s easygoing. Post-COVID, he traverses the next phase of his life by boarding The Odyssey, a beautifully designed and cultured cruise liner filled with honeymooners and vacationing retirees.

The good doctor’s staff might be small, but they are most definitely mighty, as his new medical offices resemble a first-rate hospital with some limitations. There’s nurse practitioner/apparent love interest Avery (Phillipa Soo), who works with nurse Tristan (Sean Teale), a competitive and egotistical young man with his heart set on Avery. All three report to Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson), a respected man who asks his staff to embody the role of guardian angels for the guests who come aboard.

Dr. Bankman easily transitions from land doctor to one of the greatest medical professionals to ever set sail on the high seas. Initially, some notable emergencies need his careful eye and skills, including a guest who ingested too much shrimp, causing Iodine poisoning. However, as the series premiere progresses, the medical cases begin to pile up, and it’s clear that the limitations of the cruise ship atmosphere don’t hold up to the high standards that Dr. Bankman is accustomed to through his previous surgical experience.

“Doctor Odyssey” is presented as a typical procedural medical drama, but when it comes to executive producer and co-creator Murphy, none of his series could ever be labeled as typical. Jackson sheds some of the more evil roles his résumé has built in the past few years (“Dr. Death,” “Fatal Attraction”) and enters this new era of Dr. Nice Guy quite splendidly. Effortlessly charming, likable and quick on his feet as Dr. Bankman, Jackson asks his audience to go along for the ride of a work/life balance on the seas.

And boy, does he look good in white pants.

Sean Teale, Don Johnson, Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo in “Doctor Odyssey.” (Disney/Pari Dukovic)

The chemistry between Jackson and Soo makes this series premiere engaging, as the two get acquainted with one another while day drinking on exotic beaches. Their characters live on a floating circus, and in a small moment of intimacy, the doctor shares some traumatic experiences with his nurse that give depth to a man seeking adventure while showcasing his dance moves. There are moments in the show where the drama kicks into high gear, especially when someone says the fearful words, “Man overboard,” all while treading the waters of levity.

There are inevitable comparisons to be made between “Doctor Odyssey” and “The Love Boat,” as every episode promises a new set of guests and new medical issues for Jackson’s character to resolve. The premiere gave us an underutilized Rachel Dratch, but the series promises more featured players like Shania Twain, John Stamos, Kelsea Ballerini and frequent Murphy collaborators Chord Overstreet and Cheyenne Jackson in future guest-starring roles.

“The body is a miraculous healing machine,” Dr. Bankman notes to Avery, calling attention to the many situations he’s faced in his esteemed medical career. But everything about “Doctor Odyssey” so far has trended surface-level amongst the glamorous life on a cruise ship where anything can happen at any moment. The series starts off strong, but it will be fascinating to see where the good doctor takes his patients throughout the season.

“Doctor Odyssey” airs Thursdays on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.