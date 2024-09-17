Joshua Jackson Balances Saving Lives and Romance in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Trailer

Joshua Jackson is headed aboard a luxury cruise ship as Max Bankman, the Odyssey’s new on-board doctor. But his job is anything but relaxing as he and nurses Tristan (Sean Teale) and Avery (Phillipa Soo) are all hands-on-deck to navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.

“We’ve constructed a paradise here,” Don Johnson’s Captain Robert Massey says in a new trailer for the Ryan Murphy series. “But make no mistake about it, we have to be prepared for everything.”

The two-minute trailer, which features the song “Fever,” sees the team taking on various patients, from one woman who needs to be revived to a man who has fallen overboard and needs to be rescued. It also sees a romance develop between Bankman and Avery, with the pair having an awkward conversation in the elevator after a shirtless make-out session in Bankman’s office.

In addition, the trailer features various guest stars, including Shania Twain, John Stamos, Kelsea Ballerini and Laura Harrier. Other guest appearances this season include Gina Gershon, Chord Overstreet, Cheyenne Jackson, Stephanie Suganami and Justin Jedlica.

The high octane procedural, which comes from Ryan Murphy Television in association with 20th Television, is written and executive produced by Murphy.

Other executive producers include Jackson, Johnson, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich and director Paris Barclay.

“Doctor Odyssey” premieres Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET /8 p.m. central on ABC and is streaming next day on Hulu.

Watch the full trailer below: