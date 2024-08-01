‘Doctor Odyssey’ Star Joshua Jackson Is Strategically Shirtless in First-Look Clip | Video

Joshua Jackson is strategically shirtless in the first clip for his upcoming ABC series “Doctor Odyssey” from producers Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken.

As cruise ship doctor Max, it’s his character’s job to save lives… and to hit the pool every now and then, as we see in the clip shared to social media on Thursday. The 15-second teaser is scored to Latto’s 2022 hit “Big Energy” and was posted to Instagram with the cheeky caption, “Big Deck Energy.”

Here’s the ABC logline: “Max is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore.”

A tuxedo-clad Don Johnson of “Miami Vice” and “Knives Out” costars as, we’re guessing, the man with the purse strings. In the preview, he tells Max, “This ship is heaven. Doctor, it’s your job to keep everybody alive,” while we get glimpses of the high-end ocean liner and some of Max’s medical colleagues.

The preview ends with Jackson saying, “Clear,” as he attends to a half-drowned, half-naked man in an inflatable dinghy. The sneak peek seems to indicate the show will be a mix of eye candy and heroics along the lines of fellow ABC series “9-1-1,” which Murphy also executive produces.

Additionally, the cast includes “Skins” alum Sean Teale and Phillipa Soo of “Hamilton” and “Shining Girls.”

Jackson, whose past series include “Dawson’s Creek,” “Fringe,” “The Affair” and “Fatal Attraction,” played a medical professional of an entirely different ilk in the first season of the Peacock original, “Dr. Death.” The actor also serves as an executive producer.

Murphy executive produces via Ryan Murphy Television. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also serve as EPs. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. 20th Television is the studio.

“Doctor Odyssey” premieres Sept. 26 on ABC, before streaming on Hulu.