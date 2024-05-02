Ryan Murphy’s latest collaboration with ABC has rounded out its series regular casting, with Sean Teale joining “Dr. Odyssey.”

The 20th Television production in association with Ryan Murphy Television previously announced Joshua Jackson in the lead role, with Don Johnson and Phillipa Soo also starring.

While the straight-to-series drama’s plot and logline are being kept under wraps, the show is expected to debut on ABC this fall.

Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”) and Joe Baken (“I Am Michael”) are set to write and executive produce, while fellow EP Paris Barclay (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) will direct. Other EPs include Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich and Jackson.

“Dr. Odyssey” marks Murphy’s second series with ABC, after “9-1-1” moved to the network from Fox for its current seventh season. In addition to the recently concluded “American Horror Story: Delicate,” the mega-producer’s other current television projects include “American Sports Story,” “American Love Story” and “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story.”

Meanwhile, after getting his start in “Skins” Series 5 & 6, Teale has gone on to star in TV shows like “Reign,” “Mr Selfridge,” “Incorporated,” “The Gifted,” “Little Voice” and “Who Is Erin Carter?” He can also be seen in movies such as “Rosaline,” “The Red Tent,” “Survivor,” “We Are the Freaks” and “B&B.”

Teale is repped by WME, Circle of Confusion and Waring McKenna.

“Dr. Odyssey” is expected to premiere this fall on ABC.