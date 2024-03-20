Joshua Jackson to Star in Ryan Murphy’s ABC Series ‘Dr. Odyssey’

ABC has ordered “Dr. Odyssey,” which will star Joshua Jackson. The straight-to-series drama comes from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

Jackson is set to star in the lead role and executive produce the project. The actor most recently starred in “Dr. Death” and “Fatal Attraction” and was recently announced to star in Sony Pictures feature film “Karate Kid.” The series’ concept and logline are not being shared at this time, but the show is expected to debut in the fall.

Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”) Joe Baken (“I Am Michael”) wills serve as the writers and executive producers of the series. Additionally, Paris Barclay (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) will direct and executive produce, and Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich will EP.

“Dr. Odyssey” will mark the second Ryan Murphy show to come to ABC. After its cancelation at Fox, “9-1-1” was picked up by ABC and recently premiered on the network. Its first episode in Season 7 garnered 8.85 million total viewers across ABC, Hulu and other digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures and internal streaming data. It also scored a 1.84 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, marking the series’ highest rating in nearly two years.

Despite “9-1-1” moving to ABC, its spin-off, “9-1-1: Lone Star,” is still at Fox. Season 5 is planned to return in the fall of this year.

More to come …