Nathan Lane, Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have signed on to star in the second season of his Netflix anthology series “Monster,” which will tackle the the story of convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez..

The second season will be named “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” and will be coming to Netflix sometime in 2024.

Lane will play investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, whose coverage of the trial was particularly influential, particularly his celebrated “Nightmare on Elm Drive” for Vanity Fair.

Murphy’s production company announced Bardem and Sevigny’s casting on Instagram Monday. The post additionally noted that the series would feature Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch.

The first season of “Monster,” which stars Evan Peters and tells the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, launched in September and became one of only four Netflix series to log over one billion hours viewed in its first 60 days.

Following the massive success of “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Netflix ordered two additional seasons of the anthology series from Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Additional details on season 2 are being kept under wraps, however, Netflix has said it has exclusive access to a forthcoming documentary feature about the Menendez brothers, which could inform the series.

In 1989, Lyle and Kyle Menendez shot and killed their parents. They were convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. During their trial, which was highly publicized, the duo claimed that they killed their parents for fear that their father would kill them for threatening to expose years of abuse. The prosecution argued that the brothers killed their parents for an inheritance.

Deadline first reported Lane’s involvement.