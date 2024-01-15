Nathan Lane, Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny Join Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Season 2

The second season will take on the story of convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez

Nathan Lane Javier Bardem Chloë Sevigny
Getty Images
and

Nathan Lane, Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have signed on to star in the second season of his Netflix anthology series  “Monster,” which will tackle the the story of convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez..

The second season will be named “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” and will be coming to Netflix sometime in 2024. 

Lane will play investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, whose coverage of the trial was particularly influential, particularly his celebrated “Nightmare on Elm Drive” for Vanity Fair.

Murphy’s production company announced Bardem and Sevigny’s casting on Instagram Monday. The post additionally noted that the series would feature Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch. 

monsters-the-menendez-brothers-story
Read Next
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Season 2 to Tackle the Menendez Brothers Story

The first season of “Monster,” which stars Evan Peters and tells the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, launched in September and became one of only four Netflix series to log over one billion hours viewed in its first 60 days.

Following the massive success of “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Netflix ordered two additional seasons of the anthology series from Murphy and Ian Brennan. 

Additional details on season 2 are being kept under wraps, however, Netflix has said it has exclusive access to a forthcoming documentary feature about the Menendez brothers, which could inform the series. 

In 1989, Lyle and Kyle Menendez shot and killed their parents. They were convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. During their trial, which was highly publicized, the duo claimed that they killed their parents for fear that their father would kill them for threatening to expose years of abuse. The prosecution argued that the brothers killed their parents for an inheritance.

Deadline first reported Lane’s involvement.

Evan Peters in "Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix)
Read Next
Making a 'Monster': Behind Evan Peters' Physical Transformation Into Jeffrey Dahmer

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.