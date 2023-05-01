The next season of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix anthology series “Monster” will tackle the story of convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez, and will be aptly named “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.” The new season will arrive in 2024.

The subject matter was announced by Netflix on Monday after the first season of “Monster,” which stars Evan Peters and tells the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, launched in September and became one of only four Netflix series to log over one billion hours viewed in its first 60 days.

Spurred by the success of “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Netflix ordered two additional seasons of the anthology series from Murphy and Ian Brennan. Further details on “Monster” Season 2 are being kept under wraps, but Netflix says it has exclusive access to the Menendez brothers for a forthcoming documentary feature, so that could inform the story here.

In 1989, Lyle and Kyle Menendez shot and killed their parents. They were convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. During their trial, which was highly publicized, the duo claimed that they killed their parents for fear that their father would kill them for threatening to expose years of abuse. The prosecution argued that the brothers killed their parents for an inheritance.

The first trial ended in a deadlocked jury, and the second trial – during which testimony about the alleged sexual abuse was limited – resulted in the conviction.

“DAHMER” takes place between 1978 and 1991 and not only follows Dahmer’s crimes, but the subsequent trial and how his actions impacted the community.