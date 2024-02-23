Ryan Murphy knows how to make an entrance. The TV megaproducer dropped a big surprise on social media Friday, sharing a spooky teaser for “Grotesquerie,” a new horror drama set to premiere this fall on FX.

The project sees the producer reteaming with Niecy Nash-Betts, who won an Emmy for her performance on “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The drama also stars Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

Vance also has a history of working with Murphy. Courtney B. Vance starred as O.J. Simpson’s lawyer Johnnie Cochran in “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” As for Manville, this will mark her first time working with the super producer. The esteemed British actress is best known for her roles in “Phantom Thread” and “Another Year.”

This will mark Murphy’s seventh horror series to date. Murphy revolutionized the horror television genre and stood on the forefront of the prestige miniseries trend with “American Horror Story,” which first premiered on FX in 2011 and is still running. The second half of Season 12, subtitled “Delicate,” is set to return on April 3. The first part of the season premiered on Sept. 20 but went on hiatus because the full season wasn’t finished in time due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

That was followed by the short-lived Fox horror-comedy “Scream Queens” in 2015. But Murphy has really upped the horror ante in recent years. “Ratched,” the prequel series starring Sarah Paulson set in the universe of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” was released in 2020. That was followed by the “American Horror Story” spinoff “American Horror Stories” in 2021 and both “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “The Watcher” in 2022.

The second season of “Monster,” which is based on the murder case around the Menéndez brothers, is set to premiere on Netflix later this year. It will be called “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story.”

Watch the teaser below: