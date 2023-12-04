Kim Kardashian and Ryan Murphy Team Up for New Drama at Hulu

Kim Kardashian is set to star in an upcoming legal drama from Ryan Murphy, according to multiple media reports. The series will premiere on Hulu.

This continues the duo’s professional relationship. Recently, Kardashian starred in the 12th season of “American Horror Story” as Siobhan Corbyn, a high-powered publicist for a movie star who’s on the rise. According to Variety, Kardashian will play a divorce lawyer who’s the head of a successful all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

The upcoming series will mark Kardashian’s second major project at Hulu. April 2022 marked the premiere of “The Kardashians” on the streamer, a reality series that came on the heels on the 20-season E! hit “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” According to Hulu, the show was its most-watched series premiere in its first three days in the United States. It’s also been a major hit in global markets thanks to Disney+ and Star+.

Season 4 of “The Kardashians” premiered on Hulu in September. The streaming service has already renewed the series through its sixth season.

Murphy has a long history of expanding his relationship with beloved talent into multi-project affairs. For years, Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange were fan-favorites on “American Horror Story.” That led to Paulson starring and executive producing “Ratched” on Netflix and Lange starring in and executive producing “Feud: Bette and Joan” for FX.

Subtitled “Delicate,” the 12th season of the horror anthology stars Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott, an actor on the verge of worldwide fame. But at the same time her career begins to take off, Anna becomes more serious about conceiving a child. As she begins to suspect those around her are sabotaging her chances at motherhood she has to choose what’s more important to her: her career or her potential child?

“Delicate” is the first season of the series that wasn’t showrun by Murphy. Instead, Halley Feiffer serves as its showrunner, and the series is based on Danielle Valentine’s book “Delicate Condition.” The first five episodes premiered in September and October with the rest of the season airing next year.

