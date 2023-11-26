Netflix has acquired Kim Kardashian-starring comedy “The Fifth Wheel,” the streamer announced Sunday. It was cowritten by comedy powerhouse and “Saturday Night Live” alum Paula Pell with comedian, writer and actor Janine Brito.

The film’s logline is being kept under wraps, but according to Netflix, Kardashian will play the title “fifth wheel” character with an ensemble female cast. Her costars have yet to be named.

Along with her longtime reality show superstardom, Kardashian has made more moves into acting lately, including starring in “American Horror Story: Delicate” from producer Ryan Murphy. Kardashian will produce “The Fifth Wheel” alongside Pell. While most of her prior film and television roles have included playing herself, Kardashian has recently taken to voice acting, voicing Delores in the “PAW Patrol” movies. “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” first premiered in 2007.

Pell is also known for writing the comedy “Sisters” and has most recently starred in the streaming series “Girls5eva.” Brito has written on Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s “Mr. Mayor” and will be writing on the upcoming Netflix season of “Girls5eva,” following its move from NBCUniversal’s Peacock. She broke through as a correspondent for W. Kamau Bell’s comedic FX news series “Totally Biased.”

Pell and Brito married in 2020. Brito also played Pell’s “Girls5eva” girl group singer Gloria’s wife on the series.