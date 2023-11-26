Kim Kardashian to Produce and Star in Netflix Comedy ‘The Fifth Wheel’

This follows her recent role in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Delicate”

Headshots of three women. The one on the left has medium-toned skin, the one in the middle has light-toned skin, and the one on hte right has light-medium-toned skin. The one on the left has black hair, in the middle is blonde, on the right has short tight brown hair.
Kim Kardashian, Paula Bell and Janine Brito (Photos courtesy Netflix)

Netflix has acquired Kim Kardashian-starring comedy “The Fifth Wheel,” the streamer announced Sunday. It was cowritten by comedy powerhouse and “Saturday Night Live” alum Paula Pell with comedian, writer and actor Janine Brito.

The film’s logline is being kept under wraps, but according to Netflix, Kardashian will play the title “fifth wheel” character with an ensemble female cast. Her costars have yet to be named.

Along with her longtime reality show superstardom, Kardashian has made more moves into acting lately, including starring in “American Horror Story: Delicate” from producer Ryan Murphy. Kardashian will produce “The Fifth Wheel” alongside Pell. While most of her prior film and television roles have included playing herself, Kardashian has recently taken to voice acting, voicing Delores in the “PAW Patrol” movies. “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” first premiered in 2007.

Pell is also known for writing the comedy “Sisters” and has most recently starred in the streaming series “Girls5eva.” Brito has written on Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s “Mr. Mayor” and will be writing on the upcoming Netflix season of “Girls5eva,” following its move from NBCUniversal’s Peacock. She broke through as a correspondent for W. Kamau Bell’s comedic FX news series “Totally Biased.”

Pell and Brito married in 2020. Brito also played Pell’s “Girls5eva” girl group singer Gloria’s wife on the series.

Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story: Delicate
Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

