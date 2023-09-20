Kim Kardashian is embracing developing her acting chops in the newest season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story.”

“Anytime you try something, you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said in a behind-the-scenes teaser for the upcoming FX series’ latest season, subtitled “Delicate.” “Then you just kinda release and have fun.”

“American Horror Story: Delicate,” which premieres Wednesday, centers on actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) who struggles with multiple failed attempts of IVF to achieve her dream of starting a family. “As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood,” according to the official logline.

Kardashian takes on the role of Siobhan Walsh, who, in another trailer, appears to guide Anna on a path to professional success as Siobhan asks Anna which is more important: an Oscar or a baby?

The new teaser brings fans to the set of the 12th installment of the anthology series, which Kardashian says is “so different and scary.” Dressed in a silver wig with enormous eyelashes mimicking a spider, Kardashian reveals that they were actually one of her fears that she faced while on set.

“These lashes were sitting on the counter, and I almost screamed because I thought it was a spider,” Kardashian said. “I am so afraid of spiders.”

Cara Delevingne stars alongside Roberts and Kardashian as Meg. The cast is rounded out by “AHS” alum Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Zachary Quinto, as well as Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife”), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (“Succession”), Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army”), Julie White (“Grace Under Fire”), Debra Monk (“NYPD Blue”) and Dominic Burgess (“Feud: Bette and Joan”).

Created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Season 12 of the series is based on Danielle Valentine’s book “Delicate Condition” and showrun by playwright Halley Feiffer.