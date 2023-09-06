The first trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate” has arrived, and Kim Kardashian is demanding to know which is more important: an Oscar or a baby?

“Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?” Kardashian’s Siobhan Walsh asks Emma Roberts’ Anna Victoria Alcott.

Though “American Horror Story” Season 12 has already released several unsettling and stylized teasers, this clip is the first look into what this new season is about. Based on Danielle Valentine’s book “Delicate Condition” and showrun by playwright Halley Feiffer (“I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard”), fans already knew this season would center around a Hollywood star who’s desperate to have a child. But as she gets further and further down the path of motherhood, she starts to believe several people are trying to stop her from having this baby, including her own husband.

In this first trailer, which you can watch above, Kardashian appears multiple times at Roberts’ side. At one point her character assures Roberts’ Anna, “You are an A-list star now. Focus on the good.” She also calls Anna out for having a “peculiar pension for turning dreams into nightmares.”

At least for now, it appears that Kardashian’s Siobhan is a friendly face in this upcoming season. That being said, between her stroking of Roberts’ face, her creepy lullaby and being flanked by the likes of Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman, it’s unclear how long that will remain the case.

The same can’t be said of Cara Delevingne’s Meg, the other big name this time around. The model and actor only appears in one scene as a medical professional who doesn’t let Anna see her sonogram. Delevingne’s deadpan “One moment” stands as one of the creepier parts in this first trailer.

In addition to this leading trio, “American Horror Story: Delicate” stars “AHS” alum Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Zachary Quinto. It also stars Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife”), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (“Succession”), Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army”), Julie White (“Grace Under Fire”), Debra Monk (“NYPD Blue”) and Dominic Burgess (“FEUD: Bette and Joan”).

Part 1 of this upcoming season is set to premiere on FX Sept. 12. Because of filming delays caused by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, this season was unable to be finished ahead of its fall premiere and will instead debut in two parts.