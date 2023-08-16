Days after FX set the premiere date for “American Horror Story: Delicate,” the network has revealed that “American Horror Stories” Season 3 will premiere on October 26. The season will air four episodes as part of a “Huluween” event.

This special Halloween premiere marks a first for the series. In the past, the horror anthology has aired new episodes weekly, save for its two-episode premiere in Season 1. As in past seasons, new episodes will debut exclusively on Hulu.

The season stands as one of the last series that writer, producer and director Manny Coto worked on prior to his death in July.

The second spinoff from “American Horror Story,” Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s “American Horror Stories” first premiered in summer 2021 as part of the now retired FX on Hulu brand. Unlike its flagship series, the thriller anthology tells a new horror story each episode rather than each season. Little is known about the cast, directors and writers who will appear in this upcoming installment.

Season 3 was executive produced by Coto, Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler and Jon Robin Baitz. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.

The spinoff is one of four ongoing series to emerge from FX’s powerhouse, “American Horror Story.” The horror anthology series first premiered in 2011 before it was followed by the award-winning “American Crime Story” in 2016. Those were then followed by “American Horror Stories” in 2021 and announcements for “American Sports Story” and “American Love Story” in that same year.

In fact, “American Horror Stories,” “American Horror Story: Delicate” and “American Sports Story” were among the last scripted series to wrap production on the East Coast in the wake of the ongoing WGA strike. In June, a WGA strike captain reported that “American Horror Story’s” crew members were told that if they respected the WGA’s strike lines, “they’ll be black-balled in Murphy-land.” A representative for Murphy dismissed the story at the time as “Absolute nonsense. Completely untrue.”