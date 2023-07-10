Manny Coto, ‘American Horror Story’ and ’24’ Writer and Director, Dies at 62

Manny Coto, best known for his work on “American Horror Story,” “Dexter” and “24,” died on Sunday.

He passed in his Pasadena home surrounded by family, a representative familiar with the matter told TheWrap. His death followed a 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He worked as a writer, producer and director for nearly 40 years.

According to his family, Coto was first drawn to Hollywood due to his love of “Star Trek” and Super-8 moviemaking. Coto started his career as a writer on “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” in 1988 and on “Tales from the Crypt” in 1991. This love of horror and sci-fi would pave the way for the rest of his career.

The Cuban-born writer and director’s first major project was Showtime’s “Odyssey 5,” which was created by Coto. The series followed five intergalactic traveler who witness Earth’s destruction and are given the opportunity to go back in time to prevent the disaster. That was followed in 2003 by Coto taking over “Star Trek: Enterprise” during its last seasons. Many fans have credited Coto as turning this ship around on this beloved franchise.

However, Coto’s best known series came later in the 2000s. He wrote on and executive produced the hugely popular Kiefer Sutherland vehicle “24” from 2006 to 2010. Coto also worked its sequels, “24: Live Another Day” and “24: Legacy,” the latter of which saw him as the co-showrunner. After “24,” Coto served as a writer and executive producer on Showtime’s bloody crime drama hit, “Dexter.”

More recently, Coto had been working with Ryan Murphy. He served as executive producer for four seasons of “American Horror Story” and two seasons of its spinoff, “American Horror Stories.” He also directed an installment of “Stories” in 2021, which was titled “Feral.”

Coto worked on films as well. He directed the 1992 cult slasher “Dr. Giggles,” the Christopher McDonald-starring horror movie “Playroom,” the Joseph Mazzello sci-fi movie “Star Kid” and the Disney Channel Original Movie “Zenon: The Zequel.”

Coto is survived by his wife, Robin Trickett, and his four children, Manny Austin (14), Riley (12), and twins Charlotte and Finley (9). He is also survived by his mother Norma, his sister Normi, his brother Juan Carlos and eight nieces and nephews.