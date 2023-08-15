‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Gets September Premiere Date

“American Horror Story: Delicate” has officially set its Part 1 premiere date for Sept. 20.

Season 12 will mark the first time the FX anthology series will be released in multiple parts. That isn’t the only first for this installment. “Delicate” will also mark the first time series co-creator Ryan Murphy will not serve as its showrunner. Instead, this season will be showrun by Halley Feiffer (playwright behind “I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard”) and will be based on Danielle Valentine’s recently released book, “Delicate Condition.”

Don’t worry. We’ll hold you. FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate Part One premieres 9.20 on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/vOfKbcgqpC — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 15, 2023

TheWrap has reached out to FX for comment about Season 12’s release schedule.

Described as “The Push” meets “The Silent Patient,” Valentine’s “Delicate Condition” has been described as, “a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens — while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.” The novel was released Aug. 1.

In a first teaser released for the series, “AHS” alum Emma Roberts as well as newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne were prominently featured.

“American Horror Story: Delicate” also stars Matt Czuchry (“Gilmore Girls”), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (“Succession”), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”), Zachary Quinto (“AHS,” “Star Trek”) and Denis O’Hare (“AHS,” “True Blood”), Debra Monk (“NYPD Blue”) and Julie White (“Grace Under Fire”).

As is always the case when it comes to Ryan Murphy, this isn’t the only series the super producer has in the works. On the FX and FXX side of things, the third season of “American Horror Stories,” the second Truman Capote-focused season of “Feud” and the fourth Studio 54-focused season of “American Crime Story” are still in the works. New series “American Sports Story” and “American Love Story” are also set to debut sometime in the network’s future.

As for broadcast, “9-1-1: Lone Star” is expected to have its fifth season on Fox, and the seventh season of “9-1-1” is expected to air on ABC. Premiere dates for both have yet to be announced.

There’s also new Netflix content from the executive producer, writer and director in the pipeline. Season 2 of “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has been tentatively titled “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story.” Additionally, both “The Watcher” and “Ratched” were renewed for second seasons.