Angelica Ross, known for her work in “Pose” and “American Horror Story,” said Ryan Murphy left her “on read” about a seemingly scrapped season of “AHS” that would feature a cast led by Black women.

Ross posted screenshots of emails sent between herself and the prolific producer dating back to July 2020 on Monday, in which Murphy seemed to confirm the existence of the season and asked Ross for guidance on which other women should lead the installment.

“Remember your idea about a Horror seasons starring Black women? Well I’m doing it,” Murphy wrote in an email to Ross on July 3, 2020, according to the screenshot. “Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall. Along with you, who are the four women I should get? I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby … not sure of the fourth?”

The rest of the screenshot displays Ross’ response to Murphy’s email, also dated July 3, 2020, in which Ross responded enthusiastically and suggested several Black actresses who could participate in the season, including Debbi Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, Alfre Woodard, Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry and Amiyah Scott.

Ross then wrote in a TikTok video that she was “left on read” by Murphy after following up over email. In the email dated Feb. 7, 2022, Ross asked if she could be considered to be involved in writing and producing of the season, writing in the email that “I could add a lot to the table in the overall storyline if we are still looking to do a Black lead cast.”

“After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb. 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show,” Ross wrote in a tweet. “Mind you, Marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since.”

An individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap that Murphy’s FX anthologies often contemplate multiple ideas before moving forward with a premise to develop for an upcoming season.

For example, the second season of “American Crime Story” was originally supposed to be about Hurricane Katrina before it became “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” Likewise Season 10 of “American Horror Story” (“Double Feature”) was at risk of having its theme changed due to weather conditions and COVID-19 delays.

Representatives for Ross, Murphy and FX did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.