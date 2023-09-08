Ryan Murphy has kickstarted a fund totaling $500,000 to support cast and crew at his production company that have been impacted by Hollywood’s historic double strike.

“Every story we’ve woven, each character brought to life and every set constructed carry with them an inimitable thread of collaboration,” the “American Horror Story” creator wrote in a Friday post on behalf of Ryan Murphy Productions.

“As my colleagues face the challenges brought forth by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the imperative to support each other is even more pronounced. In recognition of this, I am inaugurating an assistance fund that will start at $500,000,” the post continued. “This fund stands ready to support the exceptional casts and committed crews of Ryan Murphy Productions.”

As the WGA strike continues its fourth month, with SAG-AFTRA members joining striking writers on the picket line in mid-July, Murphy joins a slew of creators, showrunners and producers who have taken action to financially support their staffers through the work stoppage.

Just Friday morning, “Bridesmaids” filmmaker Paul Feig donated $100,000 to help support members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) in Southern California. Additionally, late night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, whose shows were immediately put on hiatus at the onset of the WGA strike in early May, announced in late August they would host a podcast, titled “Strike Force Five,” to benefit their striking staffers. Many other leading creatives have contributed to support striking actors and writers, from donating to union funds to sponsoring catered food to the picket lines.

Amid the start of the labor dispute, Murphy’s upcoming FX series “American Horror Story: Delicate,” which stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, was picketed by WGA members as it continued production during the writers’ strike.

“Together, we will navigate through this chapter, and before long, we’ll once again create, inspire and innovate within the industry we love,” Murphy concluded.