After only five weeks, “American Horror Story” Season 12 has come to a temporary end. Though it’s currently unclear when the FX anthology series will return, it’s likely this season will mark the longest mid-season break in the series’ history.

“American Horror Story” has taken mid-season breaks in the past. Typically, those have appeared during the last couple weeks of December to align with the holiday season. That’s not the situation of Season 12. Due to production delays caused by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, it’s completely unknown when “Delicate” will return.

Here’s what we know about “AHS: Delicate’s” return, how Part 1 ended and why the series won’t be back for a new episode next week.

When will “American Horror Story: Delicate” return?

Season 12 of the FX anthology series is expected to return in 2024. The exact premiere date is currently unknown.

The gap in episodes this season is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming for this season started in May and continued throughout both May and June as the WGA strike unfolded. But the following month production stopped after SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike July 14.

How many episodes are in “American Horror Story: Delicate”?

That is also unknown. In the past, seasons have ranged from 9 to 13 episodes. Considering that most seasons have been 10 episodes, it’s likely that Season 12 will be the same.

How did Part 1 of “American Horror Story: Delicate” end?

Spoilers ahead. After spending several episodes worried that someone or some group was trying to stop her from having a baby, Anna (Emma Roberts) told her husband her suspicions. That’s when Dex (Matt Czuchry) dropped a bomb of his own: he never believed her about her stalkers.

Anna turned away from him and watched the Golden Globes alone in the basement. During the ceremony, Anna lost the award to her competitor Babette (Taylor Richardson). Afterward, several uncomfortable things happened in rapid succession. Anna coughed up tacks, heard more laughter from the mysterious door and receiveed a call from Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) asking if she wanted an Oscar as much as she wanted a baby. After answering that she did, Anna was grabbed by someone.

The episode ended with Anna waking up in her bed the next morning only to learn that Babette has been decapitated in a car crash. Season 12 wrapped up before its break with the mounting suspicion that Siobhan may be more powerful than Anna initially believed.