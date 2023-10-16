FX released the official trailer for “American Horror Stories” Season 3, the spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s anthology series “American Horror Story.” The spin-off features a different horror story in each episode.

The trailer revealed that “Real Housewives” alum Lisa Rinna will star in the “Tapeworm” episode of Season 3, which premieres Oct. 26. The official logline for that installment reads, “An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success.” The episode was written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

“Smize for the camera, sweetie,” Rinna’s character says in the trailer. She later responds to a young patient’s concern about a monster inside of her with the question, “But are you hungry?”

Alongside Rinna, the “Tapeworm” cast includes Laura Kariuki, Hazel Graye and Rob Yang.

From the trailer, it looks like Yang prescribes Kariuki’s model a tapeworm to help her lose weight for her modeling career. Later, the creature seems to make Kariuki’s character hungry to the point of insatiable.

The three other episodes in the anthology spin-off, launching on Hulu as part of Huluween, are titled “Bestie,” “Daphne” and “Organ.” All four episodes premiere Oct. 26.

In “Bestie, a woman seeks connection with a mysterious online friend after the loss of her mother. Starring Emma Halleen, Seth Gabel, Jessica Barden, Jeff Hiller and Amrou Al-Kadhi, “Bestie” was also written by Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

“Daphne” stars Reid Scott, Annie Hamilton, Allegra Heart and Christopher Fitzgerald in an episode involving an AI device that grows attached to its user. Falchuk and Manny Coto wrote the episode, which is directed by Elegance Bratton.

Raúl Castillo, Emily Browning, Laila Robins, Havana Rose Liu and Cameron Cowperthwaite star in “Organ,” in which a blind date set up online goes really wrong. Coto wrote “Organ,” which was directed by Petra Collins.