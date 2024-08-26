Shania Twain Dances With Don Johnson in ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Teaser| Video

It wouldn’t be a Ryan Murphy series without a killer lineup of guest stars, and ABC’s upcoming “Doctor Odyssey” has a great one. Country music legend Shania Twain will guest star on the drama, which premieres Sept. 26.

Twain even briefly appears in the first teaser for the drama. “Doctor, welcome aboard the Odyssey,” Capt. Robert Massey (Don Johnson) says in the two-minute long clip. “This ship is heaven. Our mission is to preserve the dream, and that’s why you’re here.”

“I’m in,” Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) says in response.

As they have this exchange, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by the Beach Boys plays in the background as a heart rate monitor can be heard increasing in speed. When the monitor is at its most rapid, the drama cranks up.

In rapid succession, the teaser shows Dr. Bankman performing CPR, someone falling off the railing of the ship, Twain twirling on the dance floor in a sequined dress and a dangerous storm that sends the crew flying.

Watch the full teaser below:

At the moment, little is known about Twain’s role, though she appears to be playing a wealthy guest on the luxury liner.” Created in the same vein as “9-1-1,” “Doctor Odyssey” is a high-octane disaster procedural that takes place on the deck of a luxury cruise ship.

Twain’s previous acting credits include the 2019 John Travolta feature “Trading Paint,” the 2020 Christian drama “I Still Believe” and Mrs. Potts in 2022’s live ABC production “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.”

Ryan Murphy executive produces the series via Ryan Murphy Television. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also serve as EPs. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. 20th Television is the studio.

“Doctor Odyssey” premieres Sept. 26 on ABC, before streaming on Hulu.