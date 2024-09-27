‘Doctor Odyssey’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Don Johnson is your captain and Joshua Jackson is your sexy on-board doctor in ABC’s new Ryan Murphy procedural

Joshua Jackson in "Doctor Odyssey" (ABC)

Book your tickets now, the Odyssey is about to set sail. ABC’s new medical procedural puts a spin on the typical proceedings, moving the drama from the hospital to the sick bay in “Doctor Odyssey.” From “9-1-1” EP Ryan Murphy, the hour-long series stars Joshua Jackson (“Dawson’s Creek,” “The Affair”) as Max, the new-on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship, where it’s his job to keep his patients and the dream vacation vibes alive.

“Miami Vice” and “Rebel Ridge” star Don Johnson is also onboard as Captain Robert Massey, alongside a cast that includes Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) and Sean Teale (“Mother of the Bride”) — with a lineup of guest stars that includes country legend Shania Twain.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where you can watch new episodes of “Doctor Odyssey,” on-air and streaming.

When Does “Doctor Odyssey” Premiere?

“Doctor Odyssey” premieres with its pilot episode on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9:00 p.m., on ABC

The premiere will also have several rebroadcasts after the original airdate:

  • Friday, Sept. 27, at 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10:00 p.m.
  • Weds, Oct. 2, at 10:00 p.m.

When Do New “Doctor Odyssey” Episodes Air?

New episodes will debut in the regular timeslot, on Thursdays at 9:00-10:00 p.m., following new episodes of “9-1-1.”

Joshua Jackson in "Doctor Odyssey"
Where Is “Doctor Odyssey” Streaming?

You can watch “Doctor Odyssey” streaming on Hulu the day after new episodes debut on ABC.

“Doctor Odyssey” Release Schedule

  • S.1 E.1: “Pilot” — Sept. 26 (Re-airing on Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 and Oct. 2)
    • Max Bankman is The Odyssey’s new onboard doctor, where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all-hands-on-deck as he gets acquainted with Capt. Massey and his medical team, Avery and Tristan, while treating crises miles from shore.
  • S.1 E.2: “Single’s Week” — Oct. 3
    • It’s Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order.
  • S.1 E.3: “Plastic Surgery Week” — Oct. 10
    • Plastic Surgery Week on The Odyssey brings new faces and fresh features to be carefully maintained by the medical team. Meanwhile, when the owner’s wife comes on board, Capt. Massey must juggle charm and skillful dodging to sidestep her advances.

Watch the “Doctor Odyssey” Trailer

