ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’

ABC set its fall premiere dates for returning series like “9-1-1,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Grey’s Anatomy” and new shows including “High Potential” and Ryan Murphy’s “Doctor Odyssey.”

The network’s 2024-2025 season starts on Sept. 9 with the return of “Monday Night Football” at 7:30 p.m. ET, which will air select weeks thereafter. On Sept. 17, freshman crime procedural “High Potential,” starring Kaitlin Olson, will premiere at 10 p.m. ET following the return of “Dancing With the Stars” at 9 p.m. ET, which will air on Tuesdays.

“The Golden Bachelorette” debuts on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET with new leading lady Joan Vassos and a new season of ABC’ News’ “20/20” premieres Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. The Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson-led drama “Doctor Odyssey” makes its debut on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET after the return of “9-1-1” at 8 p.m. ET. The latest installment of the long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” will follow at 10 p.m. ET.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” will celebrate its 35th season starting Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. ET followed by “The Wonderful World of Disney” world television premiere of the live-action “The Little Mermaid” at 8 p.m. ET.

Game shows join the lineup on Oct. 7 with Pat Sajak’s final spin hosting “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” at 8 p.m. ET leading into Elizabeth Banks-hosted “Press Your Luck” at 9 p.m. ET. Then, “Abbott Elementary” returns on Oct. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC News Studios docuseries “Scamanda” at 10 p.m. ET. Season 16 of “Shark Tank” premieres Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to the above titles, new seasons of “The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will debut midseason along with the farewell season of “The Conners.” Also returning midseason are “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “What Would You Do?”

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” from executive producer Reese Witherspoon and hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, is also set to debut. The premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

Several films will also make their world television premieres, including “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Haunted Mansion,” as well as the broadcast premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2.” Airdates and additional movies will be announced at a later date.

Check out the schedule below:

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

7:30 p.m. College Football

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (simulcast on Disney+)

10:00 p.m. “High Potential”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8:00 p.m. “The Golden Bachelorette”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. “9-1-1”

9:00 p.m. “Doctor Odyssey”

10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:01 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney”

MONDAY, OCT. 7

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck”

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

9:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”

10:02 p.m. “Scamanda”

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

All original programming will stream the next day on Hulu, and “Dancing with the Stars” will also simulcast live on Disney+.