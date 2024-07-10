‘Severance’ Season 2 Sets Winter Premiere at Apple TV+ | Video

The long-awaited second season of Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson’s “Severance” has finally set a premiere date at Apple TV+.

The workplace thriller will return with the first of its 10 episodes on Jan. 17, 2025, and be followed by one episode every Friday through March 21. It follows Mark Stout (Adam Scott), who leads a team at Lumon Industries, employees for which have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. The daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work — and of himself.

In Season 2, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

In addition to Scott, “Severance” Season 2 will reunite Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette. It will also welcome new series regular Sarah Bock.

The first season of “Severance” garnered 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Ben Stiller), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Adam Scott) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, after airing its seasons finale in April 2022. The series’ two Emmy wins were for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design.

It also earned two Writers Guild of America Awards for Best New Series and Best Drama Series, as well as two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and a nomination for the Producers Guild and Directors Guild Awards.

In addition to executive producing, Stiller directs five episodes in Season 2 alongside Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. Erickson also serves as writer and creator.

Other executive producers include Scott, Arquette, John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock. The series is produced by Fifth Season.

Check out the teaser for the premiere date announcement in the video above.