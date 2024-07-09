‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Trailer Teases One Last Chance to Save the Universe | Video

The story of the Hargreeves siblings is coming to an end, so Netflix has finally released the official Season 4 trailer, giving a glimpse into their final attempt to save the world.

“It’s finally time for The End,” the streamer captioned Tuesday’s teaser.

The video begins with a scene before the storm. Ben (Justin H. Min) is at a deserted gas station when he hears ringing from a nearby phone booth. On the other line is Viktor (Elliot Page), who issues him an urgent warning.

“There’s something happening to you and it’s only gonna get worse. You’re on pace to end the world in about 48 hours,” Viktor says. “24 actually,” their father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) corrects him.

“The End” by My Chemical Romance (whose lead singer Gerard Way created the Umbrella Academy comics) then shifts the tone as the trailer raises in intensity.

“That tentacle boy is the key to understanding all the timelines,” new addition to the series Nick Offerman tells fellow newbie Megan Mullally. “I wouldn’t miss what’s coming for the world.”

The remainder of the preview shows the rest of the cast — Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya and David Cross — in various action sequences.

The highly-anticipated final season will consist of six episodes. The official synopsis reads: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal—with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.”

The final season of “The Umbrella Academy” airs Aug. 8 on Netflix.