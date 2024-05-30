Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Is Back in Teaser for 4th and Final Season | Video

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross join the series, which returns August 8

“The Umbrella Academy” will soon be back in session and Netflix has released a new teaser for the six-episode fourth and final season.

In the preview, one last timeline presents itself, offering a glimpse into what Season 4 has in store. Season 3 ended with yet another universe reset, giving the cast and crew plenty of opportunity to tell whatever story they want to finish off the series, which debuted in February 2019.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore return for the last batch of episodes, with Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross joining the cast.

“The Umbrella Academy” was created for television by showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman, based on the Dark Horse comic by co-executive producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Additional EPs include Jennifer Cecil, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Pascal Verschooris, Jesse McKeown, Abbey Morris and Jeremy Webb. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the show.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Blackman said upon the show’s final renewal. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for Season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

The entirety of “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 drops August 8. The first three seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.

