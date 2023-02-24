Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross are joining the fourth and final season of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” the streamer announced Friday. Production on the last installment of the hit superhero drama is currently underway in Toronto.

Husband and wife duo Offerman and Mullally will play Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen,” per their character details.

David Cross will portray Sy Grossman, who is described as “an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.”

Offerman is coming off of a critically hailed performance in the third episode of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” in which he portrayed a gruff, yet loving doomsday prepper shacking up with the love of his life, portrayed by Murray Bartlett. Mullally will next be seen in Starz’s “Party Down” Season 3 revival, reprising her role as Lydia Dunfree. The “Parks and Recreation” actor will also appear in the off-kilter cult hit as a guest star.

News of the couple’s appearance in the Netflix show came earlier on Friday, when Entertainment Tonight reported the casting news ahead of the deal’s closure, per Mullally’s comments on the “Party Down” red carpet, held in Westwood on Wednesday. “I mean, the deal’s not quite closed but let’s just pretend it is,” she told the outlet, adding that they start filming “in a couple of weeks.” (Reports of the casting have been circulating since late January, per What’s on Netflix.)

Cross is best known for his role as Tobias in “Arrested Development.” The Emmy-winning actor-writer is also a prolific voice actor, having lent his talents to “Kung Fu Panda,” “Megamind,” “Big Mouth” and Cassius’ “white voice” in “Sorry to Bother You.” The comedian also counts credits in “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” among many other projects. He has written for “The Ben Stiller Show” (for which he shared an Emmy win with the creative team), his and Bob Odenkirk’s sketch comedy series “Mr. Show with Bob and David” and “Tenacious D,” which he co-created alongside Jack Black, Kyle Gass and Odenkirk.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will reprise their roles in “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4.

Steve Blackman will return to close out the series as executive producer, along with fellow EPs Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber and Beau Bauman, as well as co-executive producers Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.